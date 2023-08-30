Folarin Balogun is finally getting his move away from Arsenal.

The American striker is set to join Monaco in a big-money deal, and it sounds as though this is a deal that really suits Arsenal.

Indeed, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Fabrizio Romano has been discussing the details of this deal, and he says that the final package attached to this one is worth more than €40m (£35m), and there’s also a substantial sell-on clause.

Romano stated that he’s not actually allowed to disclose what the sell-on clause is until the contracts are signed, but he did note that it was a very important and noteworthy clause.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Important clause included

Romano shared what he knows about this Balogun deal.

“To sell to the Premier League was more complicated for Arsenal because they didn’t want to give the player for the same price to Premier League clubs, nobody was paying that money, the final package will be more than €40m, and there is a big sell-on clause, at the moment I’m not allowed to mention that yet until the contract is signed, but there is a very important sell-on clause,” Romano said.

Photo by Jose L Argueta/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Worth millions

This could be a genius move from Arsenal that makes them millions in years to come.

At the age of just 22, Balogun has loads of room to improve, and after netting 21 league goals last season at the age of 21, the sky is the limit for this young man.

In years to come, it’s not unreasonable to suggest that Balogun could be worth north of £50m – after all, he’s already about to move for £35m, and if Arsenal have a hefty sell-on clause, they will be laughing all the way to the bank.

Keep an eye out for any more news regarding this clause, as it could be an important bit of information.