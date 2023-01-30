Noni Madueke sends Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun message on Instagram











Chelsea new-boy Noni Madueke has left a wordless reaction on Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun’s Instagram post after he scored a stoppage time equaliser against Paris Saint-Germain last night.

Mikel Arteta seemingly has yet another gem coming through the ranks at Arsenal in Balogun as the youngster has been impressive during his loan spell in France.

The 21-year-old joined Reims on a season-long loan deal over the summer and he’s proving to be a lethal goal scorer in Ligue 1.

Balogun netted his 11th league goal of the season against the champions in PSG last night and did so in dramatic fashion.

The French giants thought they were heading towards another victory after Neymar’s effort in the 51st minute. But a Marco Verratti red card allowed Reims back into the game and Balogun earned a point for his side in the 96th minute.

The Arsenal academy product was sent through on goal and showed brilliant composure to take the ball around Gianluigi Donnarumma to level the scoring.

Now, Madueke has reacted to his performance on social media and was clearly impressed with the Arsenal man.

Photo by Joupin Ghamsari/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Madueke sends message to Balogun

Balogun took to Instagram last night and posted a picture of himself bagging a stoppage time goal.

The youngster wrote: “ALLEZ REIMS!”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright left several heart emojis beneath the post, while he also received praise from Madueke.

The Chelsea winger replied with a face exhaling emoji in reaction to his dramatic late goal.

Balogun is clearly benefiting from playing regular first-team football in France and he’s now netted 12 goals in 20 games in all competitions.

The English striker has only made 10 appearances for the Gunners so far but it will be interesting to see what kind of role he plays in Arteta’s side when he returns next season.

Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, Gabriel Jesus was in exceptional form before picking up a knee injury and Eddie Nketiah has impressed since stepping in for the Brazilian.

But it could benefit Arteta massively to have another prolific frontman in the squad and Balogun clearly has a bright future ahead of him.

