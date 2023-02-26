Chelsea's Noni Madueke explains what he didn't like about Tottenham











Noni Madueke didn’t exactly have a happy return to Tottenham today as he went back with his new Chelsea teammates.

Madueke was on the books at Spurs as a youngster. However, he never made an impression at first-team level and moved to Holland with PSV. From there, he impressed, and earned a mega-money move to Chelsea this winter as part of Todd Boehly’s spending spree.

Tottenham fans have often wondered why they’ve ended up losing out on such a talent.

But Madueke, speaking to Sky Sports, has explained how a lack of confidence in being given a chance led to him wanting out.

“I’d been offered a scholarship agreement at Tottenham. But I’d seen a lot of the boys as well who were good just get lost in the system. I just didn’t want that for me. Going to PSV wasn’t going to harm my development. And if I was good enough, then I was going to play quick. So that was really my mindset,” Madueke told Sky.

Madueke hasn’t really got going with Chelsea yet either. The Blues are struggling massively under Graham Potter and Madueke was ignored in the first double sub by Potter on 62 minutes today.

TBR’s View: Madueke has time to impress at Chelsea

This is interesting from Madueke. It’s intriguing to hear a former player essentially explaining why they didn’t stay put at a club.

Clearly, Madueke didn’t see much of a pathway into the Spurs first XI and with that, he moved on. It has proved to be a good decision as well, given he got his big move this January.

Madueke hasn’t had the best start at Chelsea. But he has time on his side. He should, in all reality, prove a good signing for Chelsea. The Blues are struggling in general. But when that changes, Madueke might start excelling himself as well.