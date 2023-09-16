Tottenham fans across the country spent years dreading the day Harry Kane left the club.

Indeed, for so long, Kane was seen as this deity-level figure at Tottenham that was holding the entire club up on his own.

Of course, Kane finally left Tottenham this summer, and, in all honesty, life after Kane hasn’t been all that bad, has it? Spurs haven’t lost a single league game since Kane’s departure, and, in all honesty the 30-year-old has been kind of forgotten.

Speaking to 90Min, Peter Crouch has echoed a similar sentiment, stating that one of the biggest compliments he could pay to Tottenham at the moment is that nobody is really talking about Harry Kane at the moment as Spurs head into this new era.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Nobody is talking about Kane

Crouch gave his verdict on Spurs’ start to the season and how Kane has been almost forgotten.

“He has taken that 10 shirt from Harry Kane and it looks like he’s kind of made for it really, it looks like he loves the responsibility,” The host said.

“Yeah, exactly right and the thing is what is so good about Spurs at the moment is that nobody is talking about Harry Kane really,” Crouch said.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Huge credit

You have to give this Tottenham team huge credit for being able to move into the post-Kane era with so much ease.

For years, many predicted that Tottenham would be in crisis-mode the day Kane left the club, but, if anything, they have actually gotten better since losing Kane.

The Sheffield United result was another hearty performance and hopefully Spurs can build on it, because it feels like something special is brewing in north London right now.