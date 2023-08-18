‘Nobody is bothered’: Phil Hay says Leeds genuinely wouldn’t care if £15m player left now

Leeds United have a real battle on their hands to keep some key players right now.

The likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are fighting to get out of Elland Road right now, and, at the moment, neither player is training with the first-team squad.

Interestingly, Gnonto and Sinisterra aren’t the only two players who aren’t training with Leeds right now.

Indeed, according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Helder Costa also isn’t training with Leeds right now, stating that all parties want Costa to leave Leeds right now and that nobody would be bothered if he were to leave before the deadline.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 27: Helder Costa of Leeds United in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on February 27, 2021 in Leeds, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Leeds don’t care about Costa

Hay shared what he knows about Costa.

“He and Gnonto are basically both ostracised at this stage. Helder Costa too, except that Helder Costa is totally different. Costa wants to leave, the club want him to leave, nobody is bothered about Costa particularly, he doesn’t really come into this conversation,” Hay said.

“There doesn’t seem to be any massive interest in him. He was in the middle east last season, his contract is starting to run down and he hasn’t been involved for ages. Moving him on makes sense.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Helder Costa of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United at Molineux on February 19, 2021 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Shame

It’s a massive shame that Helder Costa’s time at Leeds is going to end like this.

When the winger arrived for £15m just before the Whites’ promotion season, excitement was palpable around his arrival.

However, he never quite hit the heights expected of him, and while he’s not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, he’d be an asset to this Leeds squad if he could rediscover his best form.

Costa showed at Wolves that he has plenty to offer at this level – hence why Leeds paid so much money for him, but, sadly, he’s never shown what he’s capable of in a Leeds shirt.