‘Nobody is bothered’: Phil Hay says Leeds genuinely wouldn’t care if £15m player left now

Leeds United have a real battle on their hands to keep some key players right now.
The likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are fighting to get out of Elland Road right now, and, at the moment, neither player is training with the first-team squad.
Interestingly, Gnonto and Sinisterra aren’t the only two players who aren’t training with Leeds right now.
Indeed, according to Phil Hay, speaking on The Square Ball Podcast, Helder Costa also isn’t training with Leeds right now, stating that all parties want Costa to leave Leeds right now and that nobody would be bothered if he were to leave before the deadline.
Leeds don’t care about Costa
Hay shared what he knows about Costa.
“He and Gnonto are basically both ostracised at this stage. Helder Costa too, except that Helder Costa is totally different. Costa wants to leave, the club want him to leave, nobody is bothered about Costa particularly, he doesn’t really come into this conversation,” Hay said.
“There doesn’t seem to be any massive interest in him. He was in the middle east last season, his contract is starting to run down and he hasn’t been involved for ages. Moving him on makes sense.”
Shame
It’s a massive shame that Helder Costa’s time at Leeds is going to end like this.
When the winger arrived for £15m just before the Whites’ promotion season, excitement was palpable around his arrival.
However, he never quite hit the heights expected of him, and while he’s not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, he’d be an asset to this Leeds squad if he could rediscover his best form.
Costa showed at Wolves that he has plenty to offer at this level – hence why Leeds paid so much money for him, but, sadly, he’s never shown what he’s capable of in a Leeds shirt.