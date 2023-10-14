Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold earned praise from Joe Cole following his display for England on Friday night.

The pundit, speaking on Channel 4, said the Reds star’s cross ahead of the Three Lions’ winner was something “nobody in world football” could do.

Alexander-Arnold did well as the England laboured to a 1-0 victory over Australia at Wembley, courtesy of Ollie Watkins’ goal.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold played a part in Watkins’ winner, his first-time cross into the box causing havoc in the opposition defence from which England capitalised.

The delivery fell to Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, who had a go at goal, and Aston Villa’s Watkins was on hand to turn home from close range in the 57th minute.

Cole said on Channel 4 (14 October 2023, 10:47pm): “Look at this ball now.

“Nobody in world football is delivering that on the turn, first time, and that’s the difference.”

Alexander-Arnold is a quality player who’s doing even better when playing further up without as many defensive duties.

He’ll will fancy his chances of featuring on Tuesday when England face Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying. If all goes well, the Three Lions could get over the line.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Then, Alexander-Arnold hope to kick on when he returns to Liverpool as they look to get back on track in the Premier League.

The Reds have picked up just one point from their last two matches (though it should’ve been more against Spurs), so they’ll be eager to start racking up the wins again.