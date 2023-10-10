‘Nobody could’ve guessed’: BBC pundit says £35m Liverpool player has shocked absolutely everyone

Mohamed Salah has to be considered one of the greatest players in Premier League history at this point.

The Egyptian has been utterly incredible for Liverpool for seven years now, and there are very few players who have been so brilliant and so consistent for so long.

However, nobody really saw this coming.

Let’s not forget, before Salah came to Liverpool, he’d flopped at Chelsea, and while he was fantastic at Roma, he wasn’t this good.

Speaking on the BBC Match of the Day Top 10 Africa Podcast, Efan Ekoku has been discussing Salah’s incredible rise at Liverpool, and he says that nobody saw this sort of transformation coming from the Egyptian.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Salah shocked everyone

Ekoku spoke about Salah’s impact after signing for Liverpool.

“Salah as you say, he had been here before and people wrote that off. It was bad timing, a wrong style, he came back to Liverpool and was determined he could play in England with a style that suited him. Everyone knew Salah was quick, he could score goals and he was determined, but nobody could’ve guessed that Salah would’ve scored 40-something goals in his first season. Otherwise that fee wouldn’t have been £35m, it would’ve been £60m, not £35. If Roma thought Salah was the goalscoring machine he has proven to be he’d have been they would have held out for more money,” Ekoku said.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

What a player

Ekoku is absolutely right, nobody saw this coming from Salah.

Usually, attackers from Serie A coming to the Premier League struggle to adapt and you don’t see their numbers improve after coming to England.

However, Salah hit new heights after moving to Anfield, and he’s never looked back since.

Salah was an exciting signing when he arrived, but it’s fair to say that we didn’t expect him to become an all-time Premier League great after his £35m move.