Eddie Nketiah has found himself as the unlikely hero at Arsenal so far this season.

He scored the opening goal of the game in the Gunners’ first match against Nottingham Forest, while his clever movement was key to winning Arsenal the penalty that resulted in their winning goal against Crystal Palace.

Nketiah is, of course, standing in for Gabriel Jesus as he continues to recover from injury, but according to Adrian Clarke, the 24-year-old is only growing in stature.

Indeed, speaking on the Handbrake Off Podcast, Clarke says that Nketiah is now bordering on being undroppable, claiming that there is no way he can be left out of the Fulham game after two bright performances to kick off the season.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Nketiah undroppable

Clarke shared his verdict on Nketiah.

“I don’t think he could’ve scored that, the other one was a bad choice, you don’t try to lift it over the keeper from six yards. You go hard and low and it’s a goal. For the penalty, Eddie effectively won us the game, I know Odegaard scored us the goal, but Eddie won us the game with that piece of movement to win the penalty,” Clarke said.

“He’s playing on Saturday, he’s playing on Saturday, there is no way you can leave him out after that performance.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

His spot to lose

Eddie Nketiah has never really been a bona fide starter for Arsenal, but now, all of a sudden, the number nine position is his spot to lose.

Nketiah has been on fire to start this season, and even if Jesus is fit for the Fulham game on Saturday, you’d have to imagine that the 24-year-old will get the nod.

Whether or not he can sustain this level of performance is another conversation, but, for now, Nketiah is Arsenal’s number nine.