Tottenham and Arsenal are neck and neck so far this season.

Both north London clubs have the exact same record after five games, and to make things even spicier, they face one another in the north London derby next week.

Of course, whenever two teams that are so evenly matched meet up, you get debates about who has the stronger squad, and according to Kevin Campbell, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Arsenal have the much stronger XI.

Campbell says that he wouldn’t take any of Spurs’ players in the Arsenal XI, claiming that he wouldn’t even take James Maddison over Martin Odegaard despite the England international’s incredible start to the season.

Odegaard over Maddison

Campbell spoke about the two attacking midfielders.

“I know a lot of Arsenal fans before he went to Spurs, Maddison was a name on people’s tongues. Is Maddison better than Odegaard? I wouldn’t take Maddison, I wouldn’t take that, no thank you. You can make cases for a couple of Spurs players, but I’ll take our Arsenal side all day long, thank you,” Campbell said.

Great debate

This is such a fantastic debate at the moment, and we can see the merits of both sides of the argument.

On one hand, Odegaard was arguably the best midfielder in the Premier League last season while Maddison was busy getting relegated with Leicester.

However, this term, Maddison has stepped into a better team and taken to life at Spurs like a duck to water. He was the Premier League Player of the Month in August, and, this season, he’s probably been slightly better than Odegaard.

It’s hard to say who is better out of these two, but one thing is for sure, we can’t wait to see them face off this weekend.