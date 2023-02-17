No sign of Leeds duo Liam Cooper and Marc Roca in training pre-Everton











Leeds United face a crucial seven days in their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

On Saturday, the Whites head to fellow strugglers Everton. Next week, Southampton come to Elland Road.

Michael Skubala is currently in interim charge of Leeds, with no progress made on a permanent appointment.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

That said, the Whites didn’t play badly in their last two games and should’ve got more than one point.

There’s certainly cause for optimism ahead of matches against teams in a similar position to Leeds.

However, Skubala may well be without Liam Cooper and Marc Roca for the Everton match.

Both players have suffered muscular issues, last playing in the defeat to Nottingham Forest.

On Thursday, the Leeds interim boss said it was “touch and go” for both players.

However, neither can be seen in the latest latest ‘Inside Training’ video.

‘There was no sign of Liam Cooper or Marc Roca, who are battling their way back to full fitness,’ wrote Leeds Live.

‘Cooper and Roca haven’t been seen since the loss to Nottingham Forest at the start of the month.

‘And the video does little to suggest they will be involved at Goodison Park.’

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Major blow

Roca has become one of the first names on the Leeds team sheet since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer.

Meanwhile, Cooper is undoubtedly one of the club’s most important leaders on and off the pitch.

Their presence would’ve been a huge boost in Saturday’s crucial game against Everton.

Hopefully one or both can pass late fitness tests and perhaps make the bench.

Failing that, Leeds will hope they can be back for the game against bottom-of-the-table Southampton next week.