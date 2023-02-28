‘No’: Sean Dyche now delivers worrying update on 25-year-old Everton star’s fitness ahead of Arsenal clash











Sean Dyche has provided a worrying update on the fitness of 25-year-old Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of Wednesday evening’s trip to Arsenal.

The Blues travel to the Emirates following a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Goodison Park last weekend, and Dyche spoke to the press, via the Liverpool Echo, before the game.

Indeed, with a visit to the league leaders next up for Everton, Sean Dyche could do with a fit and firing Calvert-Lewin as the Toffees currently occupy 18th place in the league table.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

However, the Everton boss confirmed that the England international would not be available for the trip to the capital, and refused to put a timescale on his return.

According to the Liverpool Echo, when asked about the forward’s rehabilitation, the Everton boss stated, “He’s recovering” and when asked if there was a specific timescale for his availability, he simply said, “No”.

Everton are currently the Premier League’s lowest scoring side with just 17 goals in 24 games so far this campaign, as the club’s failure to recruit a forward in January continues to be a costly mistake.

Limited striking options for Dyche at Everton in absence of Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has only been available for 11 Premier League games this season, scoring once, and has featured in just one game since Dyche was appointed, in the 1-0 over Wednesday’s opponents earlier this month.

Everton’s £15m summer signing Neal Maupay, who has scored one goal since his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion, has struggled to adapt to life at Goodison Park, though in fairness there is a lack of goals throughout the current squad.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Indeed, Everton’s last two victories have come courtesy of goals from defenders in James Tarkowski and Seamus Coleman, and the Toffees worrying lack of firepower threatens their Premier League status.

With Calvert-Lewin unavailable for the trip to Arsenal, Dyche will likely start Maupay upfront, with 22-year-old Ellis Simms an option off the bench, but Everton will be desperate to get their number nine back sooner rather than later.