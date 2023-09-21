Liverpool have rebuilt their midfield over the summer, and it now feels as though the Reds’ next recruitment drive may have to be in the defence.

Indeed, the Anfield outfit are still shifting a number of goals, and it does look as though more defensive reinforcements are needed.

One player who could be leaving at the end of the season is Joel Matip. The Cameroon international is in the final year of his contract, and it’s hard to see him sticking around beyond this season.

Speaking on the Aldo Meets Podcast, Steve Nicol has been discussing the potential departure of Matip, and he says that the defender has been a brilliant servant for Liverpool over the years, claiming the club got more out of him than they ever expected to.

Matip better than expected

Nicol spoke highly of the defender.

“Matip will go next summer, he’s in the last year of his contract now,” Nicol’s co-host said.

“That’s fair enough, we got more out of him than we ever thought we were going to get, no question,” Nicol said.

What a signing

It’s been a long time since Matip arrived at Liverpool on a free transfer, but, in hindsight, it has to be said that Matip was one of the best signings of this era.

The defender has been so good when he’s been able to stay fit, and during that 2021/22 season, he was arguably the Reds’ best defender ahead of Virgil van Dijk.

Sadly, injuries have stopped him from being a truly world-class defender, but as Nicol says, he’s been way better than many Liverpool fans ever imagined he could be.

The £100k-a-week defender will go down as a Liverpool great, that’s for sure.