One Tottenham player has been a top performer this season and he is joint-first in the Premier League when it comes to a very important stat in his position.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma was signed in 2021 but was in and out of the team under former manager Antonio Conte.

In fact, the central midfielder only started nine times last season in all competitions for Spurs under Conte. He has already started every Premier League game this campaign and is a key player.

Now, the 27 year-old is leading the way in a very impressive stat that shows just how important he is for the North London club.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Stat shows how key Bissouma is for Spurs

The latest stats provided by FBREF have shown what players are leading the way for certain attacking and defending stats this season.

One statistic shown by FBREF is the amount of interceptions made this season. It shows that Bissouma has made the joint-most interceptions in the Premier League. He is tied with Everton’s James Tarkowski.

Fans want their midfielders to be able to help at both ends of the pitch and it looks like Bissouma is doing just that.

The two players have made 11 interceptions this season. This is crucial because it means that the ‘incredible‘ midfielder is breaking up a lot of opposition attacks.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

The £25million player looks like he could be a huge influence for Spurs this summer and it is exciting to see how high his ceiling is.

No doubt Ange Postecoglou is getting the best out of him and Spurs fans will be shocked to see that he was barely used under Conte.