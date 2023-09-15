‘No one would’ve known about that’: 34-year-old now says he nearly signed for Liverpool from Arsenal

Theo Walcott has shared how close he came to signing for Liverpool back in 2014.

The now retired England international was asked if there was ever a transfer he almost made that people don’t know about, and he stated that he was actually close to signing for the Reds a few years ago.

Walcott was, of course, an Arsenal player at the time, but he very nearly swapped north London for Merseyside, but, in the end, he opted to stay at Arsenal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Walcott almost signed for Liverpool

The 34-year-old shared how close he came to joining the Reds on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

“Yeah, Liverpool. I am a Liverpool fan, or I was, I’m definitely an Arsenal fan, it was back in 2014 around that sort of time. It was kinda close. It was very interesting, but I felt it wasn’t quite right for me at the time, it was fairly close no one would’ve known about that yeah,” Walcott said.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Would’ve been good

It’s a long time ago now, but cast your mind back to 2014 and you’ll remember that Liverpool really could’ve done with a player like Walcott at that time.

The Reds had just lost Luis Suarez from their attack, and they needed to refresh things up top.

Walcott would’ve been brilliant in a front three alongside Raheem Sterling and Daniel Sturridge around that time, but, instead, Liverpool went for different options in Rickie Lambert and Mario Balotelli.

Walcott in that Liverpool side would’ve been very interesting, while it would’ve been even more intriguing to see him in a Jurgen Klopp side if he’d stuck around at Anfield for a few years.