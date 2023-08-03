Tottenham Hotspur have a few players that they, quite simply, have no use for anymore.

The likes of Sergio Reguilon and Hugo Lloris are seemingly free to leave Spurs in the coming weeks, while Joe Rodon is another player who is seemingly on the chopping block.

According to Martin Lipton, speaking on Last Word on Spurs. Nobody at Tottenham fancies Rodon anymore, stating that the north London club, quite simply, don’t want the £15m player anymore.

Rodon not wanted

Lipton shared what he knows about Rodon.

“I don’t think Tanganga is good enough. I’d love him to be, but I don’t think he is. I think no one at the club fancies Joe Rodon, he’s been at the club for four years now and he’s barely kicked a ball. He had that game against Chelsea at the the start and we’ve not seen him much since, they obviously don’t want him, he has to go,” Lipton said.

Going

All the signs seem to point towards Rodon leaving Tottenham permanently this summer.

The Welshman looked like a real prospect when he first joined Spurs, but sadly, he’s not been able to kick on since then.

He had a fairly decent loan spell in Ligue 1 last term, but it doesn’t appear as though he’s done enough to impress anyone at the club.

Rodon is probably still good enough to do a job for another Premier League club, but with Tottenham looking to push for European places again in the coming years, it has to be said that the £15m player isn’t the man for Spurs right now.

Fingers crossed Rodon can make the right move and get his career moving in the right direction once again.