Steve Nicol has claimed that Vincent Kompany isn’t ready for the Spurs job.

Speaking on ESPN, Steve Nicol has been discussing Tottenham’s search for a new manager and Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian manager has been touted as Tottenham’s top choice to be their next manager, but Nicol has made it clear that he doesn’t think the 37-year-old is ready to make the step up to a club like Spurs.

Indeed, while Kompany has won the Championship at a canter with Burnley, Nicol isn’t convinced that he’s ready to make the step up to managing Spurs, comparing his CV with both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Kompany isn’t ready

The pundit gave his verdict on the Belgian.

“Taking a team up from the Championship means you’re good enough to take a team like Spurs to compete for the Premier League and the Champions League? I don’t think so. He’s done a great job getting Burnley up, but what does that have to do with managing Spurs?” Nicol asked.

“Look at where Spurs are in the pecking order, there’s a reason why people like Conte and Mourinho have been at Spurs. Do you think Kompany has achieved anything close to what those guys have done? No offence to Vincent, but that doesn’t qualify you for the Spurs job.”

Why not?

We can understand the point that Nicol is making about Kompany lacking top-level experience, but every great manager has to start somewhere, don’t they?

Yes, he’s not managed a team like Tottenham before, but the same could’ve been said about Mikel Arteta, Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane when they went in at Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Of course, you can compare him to Conte and Mourinho in terms of stature, but at the same time you need to note that both Conte and Mourinho didn’t do a good job at Spurs.

It’s time for Tottenham to go in a different direction and Kompany could be just what the doctor ordered at Spurs.

