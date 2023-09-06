Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has insisted he is not injured despite training on his own during international duty with England.

Saka was speaking to talkSPORT on various subjects including the celebrations after Arsenal’s victory against Manchester United.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

And when asked about his injury Saka assured that he was fine and it was just part of his recovery plan.

Saka said: “No, no. I was just on my own individual programme, doing some extra recovery.”

This will no doubt be a big relief to Arsenal and England fans.

Saka is becoming a crucial player for England, just as he has been for Arsenal for the past few seasons.

England have two fixtures over this international break and it seems Saka should be fit for both.

Gareth Southgate’s side start with a UEFA Euro Qualifier against Ukraine on Saturday before heading to Scotland for a friendly on Tuesday.

Arsenal had four players called up to Southgate’s England squad.

Saka was joined by Aaron Ramsdale, Declan Rice and Eddie Nketiah – the latter being called up for the first time.

Arsenal fans will no doubt be very excited to see Nketiah get an England call-up.

The Hale End graduate has once again taken his chances during Gabriel Jesus’ absence.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And much like he does in this England squad, Nketiah will have a tough battle for a starting spot once he returns to Arsenal.

Whilst Nketiah was solid in his minutes against Man United, Jesus stole the headlines with his late goal to clinch the three points.

Of course, this is the exact level of competition Mikel Arteta wants.

Arteta will be so pleased that Arsenal’s success has continued to propel the likes of Saka and Nketiah to an international platform.

But he will of course be relieved as anyone that Arsenal’s Saka has not picked up an injury already with England.