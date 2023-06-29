In a surprising turn of events, Arsenal are now being linked with a move for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Indeed, according to Football Transfers, Arsenal are keen on signing the French midfielder from Real Madrid.

Arsenal are, of course, on the verge of signing Declan Rice from West Ham, and they could yet partner him with another top-class option in the shape of Tchouameni.

This move will undoubtedly please a lot of Arsenal fans, and it will also have the seal of approval of a former Arsenal captain.

Indeed, Cesc Fabregas is a huge fan of Tchouameni – the pair were teammates at one point at Monaco, and the Spaniard has gone on the record when speaking to FootMercato about how good he believes the Real Madrid star to be.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Fabregas loves Tchouameni

The Spaniard hailed his former teammate last year.

“We talked a lot with Aurélien, exchanged a lot, including when he discovered the France team . He asked me for a lot of advice from my experience and my experience in clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona. I was very happy to share that with him. I quickly saw that he was not a player like the others. The first time I saw him was during a league match against Bordeaux with Monaco. I was on the bench and was impressed with his performance. We had been beaten and I remember asking one of our deputies, “but who is this midfielder in Bordeaux? “. When he arrived with us, he had a little adaptation phase and then only progressed and confirmed all the good things I thought of him.

“He has since signed at Real for €100m, he is a regular there and has become essential to the French team. For me, Aurélien has no limits.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Seal of approval

Make no mistake about it, Fabregas knows a good player when he sees one.

Fabregas played with the likes of Patrick Vieira, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Xabi Alonso during his playing career, he knows what a good midfielder looks like, and if he says Tchouameni is the real deal, you best believe him.

Who knows? Perhaps Fabregas could even put in a good word for Arsenal with his former teammate.