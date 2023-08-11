‘No intention’: Fabrizio Romano shares the only reason why Chelsea would stop trying to sign Moises Caicedo

Liverpool and Chelsea are waiting with bated breath to see what is going to happen with Moises Caicedo.

The Reds have bid £110m for the player, while Chelsea have been linked all summer long.

Jurgen Klopp has even confirmed that Liverpool have an agreement in place with Brighton over this transfer, but according to Fabrizio Romano, this saga isn’t over yet.

According to Romano, Chelsea have no intention of giving up on Caicedo at this point, and they aren’t going to let go of this one until Caicedo has officially signed for Liverpool.

Indeed, Chelsea are only going to back down on this one once Caicedo has joined Liverpool.

The transfer window has gone into overdrive over the past 24 hours.

Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich, and now, Chelsea and Liverpool are both prepared to pay a British-record fee for Caicedo.

As Romano says, this is one of the most incredible transfer sagas we’ve seen this summer, and it’s still rumbling on.

To make things even more spicy, Liverpool face Chelsea on Sunday in their opening game of the Premier League season, and we have no idea which team Caicedo will be there to support.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

It looks like Liverpool are leading the race right now, but, as Romano says, Chelsea will be right there with them until the deal is done.

Don’t be shocked if there are still a number of twists and turns in this story as both Liverpool and Chelsea desperately try to get this deal over the line.

It remains to be see where Caicedo will end up, but one thing is for sure, this saga won’t be boring.