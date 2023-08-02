Arsenal’s academy is proving itself to be one of the very best in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe are bona fide stars in their current squad, while Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah have established themselves as very useful squad players.

Hale End is doing its job, and the question now is, who’s next?

The likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Charlie Patino have threatened to be the next big things out of Hale End, but it looks as though Ethan Nwaneri could well be the next young superstar at Arsenal.

The 16-year-old became the youngest player in Premier League history last season, and after batting off interest from Chelsea and Manchester City this summer, Arsenal are excited about this young man’s future.

According to Norwegian scout, Tor-Kristian Karlsen, Nwaneri is a top talent for his age, and, writing for ESPN, he has tipped the youngster to become a world-class player one day.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nwaneri can be world class

Karlsen gave his verdict on Nwaneri

“Nwaneri sports a natural appreciation of space and links in expertly with teammates around him. On basis of his performances at youth level, labelling the 16-year-old a world-class prospect is no exaggeration.”

Future is bright

Usually, we’d warn against getting too excited about players at the age of just 16, but, in all honesty, it’s hard not to get carried away about Nwaneri.

Everything you hear about this kid suggests he’s on his way to being a superstar, and it has to be said that he’s in the perfect place to reach his potential.

Indeed, Arsenal have been so good at honing their young players’ talents in recent years, and if there’s any club that will help Nwaneri become the player he is capable of being, it’s the Gunners.