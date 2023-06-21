West Ham United are reportedly on the verge of appointing Tim Steidten as their new technical director.

According to both Fabrizio Romano and Florian Plettenberg, the Hammers have all-but sealed the deal.

Last week, The Guardian reported that Steidten was leading the race for the West Ham technical director role.

They said the Hammers have sought to add to their recruitment team after ‘growing dissatisfied with their signings last summer’.

Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images

On the same day, Romano tweeted that the deal to bring Steidten to West Ham was “done and almost sealed”.

Now, both Romano and Plettenberg provided further updates on Twitter regarding the Hammers’ pursuit of Steidten.

The Italian said there were “no doubts” about the appointment.

He stressed it has been “done since last week” and will be “completed soon”.

Meanwhile, Plettenberg said it was “confirmed” and a “done deal soon”, with the decision made in the “last few days”.

Steidten also spoke to Manchester United as well as West Ham, added the Sky Sport Germany journalist.

‘Heavy focus on data’

West Ham have got themselves a great director in Steidten, as he has a good track record at Bayer Leverkusen.

He is credited as having played a key role in the acquisitions of several top talents at the club.

These include Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong and Piero Hincapie.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Steidten, who has also been linked with Chelsea, reportedly ‘puts heavy focus on data when it comes to finding players’.

There was also speculation linking Liverpool and Steidten earlier this year, which the Liverpool Echo covered.

The Merseyside-based outlet also noted how ‘Leverkusen place a huge emphasis on data in their scouting’.

West Ham will be eager to kick on after a difficult but ultimately fruitful and memorable season.

Steidten looks like he’ll be a great addition at the London Stadium.