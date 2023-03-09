'No doubt': Arsenal man tipped to leave the Emirates if Barcelona come in for him soon











Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Kevin Campbell has been discussing Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal and a potential move to Barcelona.

Arteta is doing an unbelievable job with the Gunners at the moment, but, annoyingly, whenever someone is shining at a club like Arsenal, the biggest clubs in the world will eventually come calling.

Campbell thinks that a move to Barcelona could eventually be in the offing for Arteta, claiming that the current Arsenal boss wouldn’t reject a move to Camp Nou just because he’s the Arsenal manager due to the fact he’s been a boyhood Barca fan who was schooled at La Masia.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arteta wouldn’t reject Barcelona

Campbell discussed the Spaniard’s future.

“Barcelona is his team. He came through their football school he had the education that is La Masia. The heartstrings are there and the ties are there. One thing that Mikel Arteta has done is prove he’s a professional. He knows Arsenal, he’s been the captain of Arsenal, he knows how it works, he’s won with Arsenal,” Campbell said.

“Look at what he’s doing, but there’s no doubt about it, if it went sour like we know it can at certain clubs, if Barcelona were interested I don’t think he’d turn around and say ‘no I won’t do it because I’m Arsenal manager’ especially if it turns sour because we’ve seen things turn sour for managers.”

“There’s nothing wrong with him having that connection with Barcelona, he’s not English, he’s Spanish, that’s not a problem.”

On track

If Arteta keeps going the way he is going, it surely won’t be long before Barcelona do come calling.

As a former La Masia graduate, the Spaniard will certainly be on the La Liga giants’ radar already, and if a vacancy does come up in the near future, you have to imagine he’ll be considered.

Of course, whether or not he’d ditch Arsenal or not is up for debate. He’s well on his way to becoming a club legend at the Emirates, and he’s building his own exciting project in north London right now.

Arteta will certainly be a contender for the Barca job in the future, but he could easily opt to stay at Arsenal.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

