Mauricio Pochettino really wants the Tottenham Hotspur job according to Alan Brazil.

Speaking on talkSPORT (21/4/23 6:25AM), Brazil was discussing Pochettino’s next step in management and he stated that the Argentine is very keen to go to Tottenham, claiming that he actually still has a home in Hertfordshire – not too far from north London.

Of course, a pundit saying this doesn’t always mean anything. However, Brazil is actually very close with Pochettino – the pair even went for dinner together towards the end of March, so he’s bound to have some inside information on this subject.

Unfortunately, according to Brazil, the feeling isn’t mutual as the pundit claims that Daniel Levy has blanked the Argentine as he searches for a new manager.

Pochettino wants the job

Brazil spoke about the 51-year-old gaffer.

“I think he is a lovely fella, and I mean, a real nice charming guy. He lives in Barcelona, he lives in Hertfordshire, he wants to go back to Tottenham, right, there is no doubt about it,” Brazil said.

“Daniel has blanked him, has not spoken to him, I believe. If he was to get the Chelsea job, I would say every chance of doing well, and I mean that. He is a nice, nice guy.”

Will he get it?

Mauricio Pochettino may well want the Tottenham job, but wanting something and getting something are two completely different things.

As Brazil says, Levy has blanked Pochettino lately, and if the Spurs chairman isn’t keen to bring the Argentine back to north London then Pochettino’s desire to return won’t mean anything.

Pochettino would be a great option for Tottenham, but there is a lot of history there that could affect Levy’s stance.

It remains very difficult to predict who Spurs will appoint.

