‘No decision’: £180k-a-week Tottenham star’s future not decided despite reports – Romano

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the future of Tottenham Hotspur star Ivan Perisic this summer.

Recent news from journalist Gianluca Di Marizo had suggested that the Tottenham player was willing to terminate his contract with the club this summer to move to Hadjuk Split in Croatia.

The £180k-a-week star was only signed last summer, but with such reports circulating, it seems like he could be on the move.

Perisic is now 34 years-old and showed good glimpses of quality at times last season. With Ange Postecoglou now in charge, it seems like there is definitely a rebuild going on at the club.

Perisic could stay at Tottenham

With the club already making two signings and a couple of players like Lucas Moura leaving following the expiry of his contract, the Spurs squad could be very different the first game of the season.

Whether Perisic will be there is unknown at the moment, but for now, it looks like his departure isn’t as likely as recent reports have been suggesting.

Romano tweeted the latest update around Perisic’s future. He said: “No concrete/official indications that Ivan Perisić will leave Tottenham at this stage of the transfer window. No decision has been made as of now.”

This is obviously big news as it looks like he is not close to leaving and especially not close to terminating his contract with the club.

It will be really interesting to see how the next few weeks play out. Pre-season is beginning and we will soon be seeing Spurs play some friendlies.

These matches will be the first time we see who Postecoglou wants to be involved in and around his squad. If Perisic barely features then it is likely that he could move on this summer.

With him 34 and on big wages, it wouldn’t be a bad decision to try and receive some money for him before his contract expires. It looks like this transfer saga could go on for a while.