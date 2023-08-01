Harry Redknapp would not be a fan of Tottenham Hotspur replacing Harry Kane with Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku.

That’s based on Redknapp’s previous comments on talkSport when he said there’s no comparison between the two.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Former Tottenham boss Redknapp heavily praised Kane and said he’s on another level to Chelsea’s Lukaku.

Speaking after a 2022 Premier League match Redknapp said: “Harry Kane was fantastic against Leicester.

“I know he hit some shots over the bar from decent positions but his general play and the goal was absolutely top drawer, what a finish.

“There’s no comparison between the two front men, Harry Kane’s on another level to Lukaku.”

This opinion has resurfaced on the back of quite sensational reports linking Spurs with a loan move for Lukaku.

Lukaku has returned to Chelsea this year after his one year loan at Inter Milan and doesn’t seem to have a future with the side.

Lukaku’s Chelsea contract has a significant amount of time remaining with the deal running until 2026.

Whether Chelsea would consider another loan move, especially to their London rivals, remains to be seen.

Redknapp says Tottenham’s Kane is on a different level to Lukaku

Whilst it remains to be seen if these reports linking Lukaku to Spurs are true, Spurs fans will no doubt be surprised.

If they didn’t have enough to think about already with their captain constantly linked with an exit, they now have to ponder the prospect of a Chelsea striker arriving.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Lukaku does of course have a sensational goal-scoring record across top European leagues so you would expect him to be a success.

But there could be some doubts among Spurs fans if Lukaku is a long-term solution.

The striker is now 30 and whilst he still looks to close to the top of his game, he may find it tough to fill the boots of one Harry Kane.

You’d think many would agree with Redknapp’s opinion comparing Tottenham’s Kane to Lukaku, even if it’s not necessarily a criticism of the latter.

Either way, it’ll be fascinating to see how this situation could unfold.