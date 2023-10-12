The correlation between ability and goals scored depending on what team you’re in is very interesting.

Some players are suited to scoring hatfuls for a small club where they’re the main man – see the likes of Wilfried Bony, Clint Dempsey and Christian Benteke who scored loads for Swansea, Fulham and Aston Villa before flopping at Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool respectively.

Sometimes, it’s the other way around. A player can score sporadically for a smaller club before being unlocked after making a big move – see the likes of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Callum Wilson who took their games to another level after joining the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle.

Simply put, it’s hard to say whether or not any player would be able to do it at any other club based on what they’re doing now.

Speaking on Filthy Fellas, Joleon Lescott made this exact point about Mohamed Salah, claiming that the Egyptian would not score 20 goals a season if he was playing for Aston Villa right now, making the point that this Liverpool team is catered to him and how many chances they create.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Salah wouldn’t score 20 at Aston Villa

Lescott gave his verdict on the £35m player.

“Do you think Salah scores the amount of goals he does now for Aston Villa?” Lescott asked

“Now, yeah. Have you not seen Diaby and seen what Salah is doing now?” The host said.

“No chance, he’s not scoring 20 goals,” Lescott concluded.

Photo by Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Hard to say

As we say, it’s impossible to say whether or not Salah would be able to score that many at Villa.

Yes, he’s a phenomenal player, but Unai Emery’s wide players are much more creative than they are direct.

However, as Moussa Diaby has shown this season, Emery is open to being fluid with his star players, and perhaps Salah would be played in a central role if he was at Villa.

Either way, Salah isn’t going to be joining Villa anytime soon, so it doesn’t really matter, but it is interesting to see how a former professional views the goalscoring abilities of certain players and certain clubs.