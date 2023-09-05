‘No chance’: Ben Foster left amazed by what he’s heard about 25-year-old Arsenal player after win

Ben Foster has hit back at the suggestion that Aaron Ramsdale should have done better for Marcus Rashford’s goal as Arsenal beat Manchester United on Sunday, insisting that he did well to even get to the ball.

Foster was speaking on his YouTube channel and immediately hit back at the suggestion that the England international should have done better with the first-half strike.

Aaron Ramsdale did not have an awful lot to do in Sunday’s famous win for Mikel Arteta’s side. But one of the crucial moments involving the goalkeeper saw him pick the ball out of his own net for the opening goal.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal fell behind against the run of play after Rashford’s attempt went in off the inside of the post. Rashford did extremely well to cut inside and create an opening for himself.

Foster defends Ramsdale after Rashford goal against Arsenal

But it seems that some felt that Ramsdale should have done better. The goalkeeper did get his fingertips to the strike. But he could not get enough of a hand on the ball to keep it out.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

It was put to Foster that Ramsdale did not do well enough. And that prompted the former Wrexham man to launch a strong defence of the 25-year-old.

“No chance,” he said on his YouTube channel. “Do you know what, right? I knew as soon as he gets a bit of a hand on it and it still goes in, I know he would be thinking, ‘for god’s sake, I almost wish it had gone straight in’. Because if you get a hand on it, people say, ‘oh, he should have saved that’. But if it had gone straight in, you say, ‘oh, that’s a great finish’.”

Of course, there is a question mark lingering over Ramsdale heading out of the transfer window. He has been the number one for much of his time at the Emirates. But he now has a very good rival.

David Raya has joined on loan. And the fact that Arsenal made the move to sign the Spaniard in the first place suggests that Arteta wants more from his goalkeeper, whether that be Ramsdale or Raya.

Ramsdale has kept his place so far. But he will know that he probably cannot afford to let his form drop at any stage.

However, to suggest that Rashford’s goal harmed his chances of remaining between the sticks would surely be incredibly harsh.