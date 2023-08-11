‘No-brainer’: Chris Sutton says 26-year-old will be fantastic for Tottenham if Harry Kane leaves

Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham.

The transfer story of the summer is coming to an end, and Kane is finally set to leave Spurs.

Of course, Spurs will now need a replacement, and according to some reports, Richarlison could be the man to step up and fill that void.

Speaking on Fantasy 606, Chris Sutton has fully gotten behind Richarlison, stating that the Brazilian is going to have a fantastic season and that it’s a no-brainer to put him in your FPL team ahead of the new campaign.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Sutton backs Richarlison

The pundit spoke highly of the attacker.

“Chris just on the Tottenham front. I can tell you are very excited about Tottenham,” Sutton was asked.

“Richarlison, get Richarlison in. He’s already in my team, Who knows what will happen with Kane, why doesn’t he just get on with it if he wants to go and then we can sort out our Fantasy Teams. They will create so many chances, they will be exposed at the back. If Harry Kane goes then Richarlison is a no-brainer I think, and he’s cheap (on FPL) as well,” Sutton said.

Photo by Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images

Big opportunity

Whether or not Richarlison steps things up this season remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, he may be about to get a massive opportunity at Tottenham.

Indeed, with Kane leaving, that gap at centre-forward is opening up, and Richarlison will be the man to step into that void for the time being.

Of course, it won’t be easy to replace Kane, but if Richarlison has what it takes to be Brazil’s first-choice striker, he should certainly have what it takes to be Spurs’ top dog up front.

This could be a massive season for Richarlison.