‘No agreement’: Romano says club won’t now be signing £32m Spurs star – due to Arsenal player’s imminent exit

Tottenham Hotspur have seemingly been dealt a blow in their push to offload Sergio Reguilon, with Fabrizio Romano suggesting that a potential move to Real Sociedad has now collapsed.

Romano was reporting on X as he claimed that Kieran Tierney leaving Arsenal for the Basque side has ended Reguilon’s hopes of potentially moving back to La Liga this summer.

Sergio Reguilon is surely one player who will be desperately hoping to secure a move away from Tottenham in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

He has been out of favour for some time. And the appointment of Ange Postecoglou appears to have done nothing for his prospects of playing regularly for Tottenham again.

Reguilon move to Real Sociedad collapses due to Kieran Tierney deal

Destiny Udogie seems to be his first choice this season. And with that, Reguilon has got the green light to leave.

Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

However, Real Sociedad are not going to be his next club. Romano has now suggested on social media that Tottenham and Real were in talks for some time over Reguilon.

But Kieran Tierney is the left-back arriving from North London. And thus, Reguilon will have to look elsewhere if he is going to leave Tottenham before the deadline.

Here is what Romano has posted…

The frustration for Tottenham is that it is only going to get harder and harder to offload Reguilon permanently. As noted by Sky Sports, Spurs agreed to pay up to £32 million for the defender when they brought him in from Real Madrid.

You would imagine that Tottenham have given up hope of making their money back on the Spain international.

But it would perhaps boost Ange Postecoglou’s hopes of making further signings if they could bring in more funds ahead of the deadline.

Unfortunately, it seems that one potential exit route for Reguilon has now been closed off.