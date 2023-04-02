Nicol shares what he can't believe about Arsenal before Liverpool clash











Steve Nicol believes Arsenal are in the remarkable position of now being heavy favourites for when they face Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday.

The Gunners restored their eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League with an emphatic 4-1 win at the Emirates.

It was a brilliant response to Manchester City winning by the same scoreline earlier in the day. And it sets up the upcoming run of games beautifully.

Arsenal face Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton before the clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Should the Gunners come through that spell with their lead in tact, you have to feel that the title is within their grasp.

Of course, going to Anfield is never not a significant occasion. Regardless of what kind of season Liverpool are having, they have the ability to blow teams away in front of their supporters. It was not too long ago that they were beating Manchester United 7-0.

Nicol backs Arsenal to be heavy favourites at Anfield

However, Nicol has told ESPN that he believes that Arsenal have now got themselves into the position where they are big favourites for the fixtures.

“Under normal circumstances I would say wow, they’ve got some tough games. But you know what, other than the City game, they’re big favourites to beat everybody, including Liverpool at Anfield, which I can’t believe I’m saying,” he told ESPN.

“Even in my day, Liverpool against Arsenal at Anfield generally was a tough old 90 minutes for Arsenal. It’s hard to see that happening. They’re in such good form and confident. And the amount of goals they’re scoring, they’re creating chances, the way they’re playing, there really doesn’t seem to be a flaw right now.”

For the neutral, it would be good to see the title race still in the balance by the time Arsenal and Manchester City meet at the Etihad Stadium.

Interestingly, City have just two league games before that clash. So Arsenal could actually extend their lead to 11 points by the time they meet. In fact, the lead could be even greater if results go the Gunners’ way.

Certainly, Mikel Arteta’s men fear absolutely no-one this season. Even in the games they have lost, they have been superb. And when they are not at the races, they often find a way to win.

It is definitely getting a lot harder to see where this Arsenal collapse may possibly be coming from.