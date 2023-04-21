Nick Pope says Newcastle are so lucky to have Kieran Trippier at the club











Nick Pope has been singing the praises of Newcastle full-back Nick Pope and believes his experience is absolutely massive for the Toon.

Trippier has been a revelation since signing for the Magpies. His performances – both in defence and going forward – have been outstanding and he’s been a key man for Eddie Howe.

The former Burnley and Tottenham man has shown just why Newcastle brought him in. And speaking on the latest episode of Ben Foster’s Fozcast, Pope admitted Trippier’s mentality has been crucial.

“Top player. Obviously you say who do you think about when you train. I’d trained with Tripps a few times and knew he was a top player. But then you get to see it day in day out, kind of weekly basis. What he gives you on a Saturday, what he gives you in a dressing room, you can’t put a price on that, someone who has had that level of experience,” Pope said.

“Played massive games. Champions League finals. World Cup semi-finals. So to have him in our dressing room, he’s a massive part of us.”

Trippier was signed for just £12m in the January window of 2022. He was one of PIF’s first signings, and has proven massive over the last 16 months.

TBR’s View: Trippier is world class

In a time when Newcastle are going for it and building their squad to be a genuine title contender, they have to keep adding players who are world class.

Kieran Trippier is that level of player. He has been outstanding since signing and he has lifted the level of the entire club.

Key for Newcastle will now be adding more people like Trippier who can have such an impact. That will cost money, but they are on their way with some players, such as Isak, Guimaraes, and Botman.