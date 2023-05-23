Nick Pope now makes comment about Tottenham straight after Newcastle qualify for Champions League











Nick Pope made a comment about Tottenham Hotspur straight after Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League last night.

Spurs are facing the prospect of missing out on Europe altogether after a disappointing run of form under Ryan Mason.

The 31-year-old has struggled to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around during what has been an underwhelming campaign for the north Londoners.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham were battling it out with Newcastle for a place in the top-four when Antonio Conte left the club back in March.

But they have slipped down the table and find themselves needing a win at Leeds to guarantee a place in Europe altogether.

And Nick Pope believes that Newcastle’s win at Tottenham earlier in the season gave them huge confidence to kick on and secure a place in the top-four.

Speaking to Newcastle TV after Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League last night, Pope commented on the 2-1 win Spurs back in October.

“There has been some big games this season, when you beat the big teams like Spurs away, that gives you a lot of belief,” the Newcastle shot-stopper said.

“I think there’s a lot of moments out there that you can say that helped us kick on.”

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Newcastle have enjoyed an exceptional campaign and deservedly qualified for the Champions League last night.

Eddie Howe has transformed the Magpies into a top-quality side after taking over in a relegation battle last year.

Spurs will be hoping their new manager can have a similar impact next season after such an underwhelming year.

Tottenham headed into the campaign with high hopes following an encouraging transfer window and a strong finish last season under Conte.

But the club needs to get their next managerial appointment right and begin to rebuild.

Show all