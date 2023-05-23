Nick Pope now makes comment about Tottenham straight after Newcastle qualify for Champions League
Nick Pope made a comment about Tottenham Hotspur straight after Newcastle United qualified for the Champions League last night.
Spurs are facing the prospect of missing out on Europe altogether after a disappointing run of form under Ryan Mason.
The 31-year-old has struggled to turn Tottenham’s fortunes around during what has been an underwhelming campaign for the north Londoners.
Tottenham were battling it out with Newcastle for a place in the top-four when Antonio Conte left the club back in March.
But they have slipped down the table and find themselves needing a win at Leeds to guarantee a place in Europe altogether.
And Nick Pope believes that Newcastle’s win at Tottenham earlier in the season gave them huge confidence to kick on and secure a place in the top-four.
Pope makes comment about Tottenham
Speaking to Newcastle TV after Eddie Howe’s side qualified for the Champions League last night, Pope commented on the 2-1 win Spurs back in October.
“There has been some big games this season, when you beat the big teams like Spurs away, that gives you a lot of belief,” the Newcastle shot-stopper said.
“I think there’s a lot of moments out there that you can say that helped us kick on.”
Newcastle have enjoyed an exceptional campaign and deservedly qualified for the Champions League last night.
Eddie Howe has transformed the Magpies into a top-quality side after taking over in a relegation battle last year.
Spurs will be hoping their new manager can have a similar impact next season after such an underwhelming year.
Tottenham headed into the campaign with high hopes following an encouraging transfer window and a strong finish last season under Conte.
But the club needs to get their next managerial appointment right and begin to rebuild.
