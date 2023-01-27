Nice want to sign £42m Tottenham player before Tuesday's deadline











Ligue 1 club Nice want to sign Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham before the transfer window closes.

The Daily Mail report that the French outfit have made an enquiry about the Colombia international, who has slipped down Antonio Conte’s pecking order.

The report also says that despite his lack of gametime, Sanchez does not want to leave Spurs before the deadline on Tuesday.

The £42 million man seemingly wants to stay and fight for his place, or at the very least, does not want to be hurried into a mid-season move.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Nice want to sign Sanchez before the deadline

Nice are owned by Britain’s richest man, Jim Ratcliffe, who has also been linked with purchasing Manchester United from the Glazers.

He has already brought a host of players with Premier League experience in and he wants Sanchez to be the next one through the door.

Nice already have Kasper Schmeichel, Ross Barkley, Morgan Schneiderlin, Joe Bryan, Aaron Ramsey and Nicolas Pepe in their ranks.

Spurs still need upgrades at the heart of their defence, but it seems they are focusing on other priorities in the current transfer window.

Selling Sanchez may help create room in the squad and funds to sign an elite option, but a better quality of player will be likely available in the summer.

It remains to be seen if Sanchez’s mind can be changed about the prospect of leaving Tottenham between now and Tuesday, and he may well get an FA Cup runout against Preston in the fourth round this weekend.