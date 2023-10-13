Next Glasgow Rangers manager could be announced in next 48 hours

Glasgow Rangers appear to be close to bringing in a new manager to take the Ibrox reins.

Rangers have been looking for Michael Beale’s success in the Ibrox dugout over the past 12 days.

Now, according to Alan Nixon, the Light Blues have decided to bring Philippe Clement to Ibrox.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The journalist, writing on Patreon, says an announcement could be made over the weekend.

At present, Rangers and Clement’s camp are looking to come to an agreement on the terms and budget.

It is believed that the Belgian’s experience in European competition has given him the edge over Kevin Muscat.

Clement has apparently met the Rangers board twice. It looks as though he has convinced the Ibrox hierarchy.

Our view

If true, this report is great news for Rangers fans. It looks like the Ibrox club’s search for a manager has reached the home straight.

Clement is a good choice as Rangers manager too. His last job was at Monaco in Ligue 1, testament to his quality.

In addition, him being unattached means the Gers won’t need to pay compensation.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Clement is best known for winning three Belgian top-flight titles in a row between 2019 and 2021. The first came with Genk, the latter two with Club Brugge.

He also won a Belgian Super Cup in 2022. Meanwhile, as Brugge’s assistant manager, he won the 2015-16 Belgian title, the 2014-15 Belgian Cup, and the 2016-7 Belgian Super Cup.

All in all, Clement looks like a great shout for Rangers.