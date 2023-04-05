Newcastle's Eddie Howe praises West Ham manager David Moyes











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been praising West Ham manager David Moyes ahead of their Premier League clash on Wednesday night.

The two sides sit at opposite ends of the table, with Newcastle in third and West Ham in 15th. With this in mind, many will be expecting the Hammers to lose against the Magpies.

As we know, the Premier League is always hard to predict. With West Ham at home, their fans will be expecting something from the match.

The two managers have had long careers in the Premier League, and it is no shock to hear Howe praise Moyes ahead of the game.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Eddie Howe praises David Moyes

Despite Moyes being in a relegation battle and some fans wanting him sacked, Howe was quick to praise the Scotsman.

Eddie Howe was speaking to Football Daily and said: “David Moyes is an outstanding manager with huge experience. They have suffered this season”.

This is Moyes’ second stint at the Hammers. He has brought them European football, something that no one would have expected him to do at the second time of asking.

The last couple of seasons have been very good under Moyes, but the drop off of West Ham this season has been a shock to many. They are only four points from bottom of the league; however, they do have two games in hand.

This match against Newcastle is one of them, so it is crucial for Moyes to get something from the match. Newcastle have a possible Champions League qualification spot, so the Hammers will not find this match easy.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

