Newcastle's Callum Wilson delivers verdict on Arsenal ace Eddie Nketiah











Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been praised by Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson.

The Magpies ace was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast on BBC Sounds alongside Michail Antonio.

Nketiah has stepped up for Arsenal in absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Following the Brazilian’s injury, some predicted the Gunners to lose form without their talismanic No. 9.

However, Nketiah’s efforts have made sure that Jesus hasn’t been missed too much.

The 23-year-old has seven goals in his last seven games for Arsenal across all competitions.

‘He looks like a good player’

Nketiah is now the subject of a fan chant which goes ‘your defence is in trouble, Nketiah in the room’.

Wilson, speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, admitted he found the song “too funny”.

He then went on to describe Nketiah as a “good player” who gives Arsenal a “different dynamic”.

“Your defence is in trouble? Have you heard that song about him?” said the Newcastle ace.

“Too funny, you know, when I heard that song about him I was laughing my head off.

“He’s doing good at the moment and he played well against us as well.

“He gives them a different dynamic really, as he can drop in and run in behind, he looks like a good player.”

‘I got it wrong’

Nketiah’s heroics led to pundit Chris Sutton admitting he was wrong about the Gunners ace.

“I got it wrong,” he wrote in the Daily Mail.

“Feel free to cut out those words and frame them because you won’t see me saying that often!

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“But on Eddie Nketiah, I got it wrong. I described Gabriel Jesus as ‘irreplaceable’ when he was injured.

“I thought Arsenal would struggle without him. Admit it, you probably did, too.

“His high press. His link-up play. His creativity. His leadership, having come from a club in Manchester City that demands nothing less than winning.

“All were key to Arsenal turning into surprise title contenders and suddenly, Mikel Arteta was facing months without those attributes.

“Yes, I thought they’d struggle. But Nketiah has proved me and plenty of others wrong.”

What champions are made of – TBR View

There haven’t been many instances in recent years where the strongest team in a league or cup competition has retained its strongest XI throughout.

Injuries, suspensions and fatigue all take their toll.

The top teams, the winners, have squads where anyone can step up and make a name for themselves.

Nketiah has done just that, coming in for Jesus and getting the goals to keep Arsenal top of the league.

Obviously there’s still a long way to go in the title race, but the Gunners are certainly displaying many of the traits of champions.