Newcastle would love to sign ‘amazing’ £30m player on initial loan this summer

Newcastle United would ideally like to sign Lewis Hall on loan which would then become permanent next summer with Chelsea ready to let the teenager leave.

That is according to a report from 90min, which claims that the Magpies are working on a potential deal for the 18-year-old.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea are prepared to sell Lewis Hall. However, they reportedly want more than £30 million for the boyhood Newcastle fan if they are going to let him go permanently.

Newcastle would ideally want to sign Lewis Hall on initial loan

They had been prepared to listen to loan offers earlier in the window. And that may now be beneficial for Newcastle, with 90min claiming that Eddie Howe’s side now have huge concerns about their Financial Fair Play situation.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

According to the report, Newcastle would therefore like to sign Hall on loan for this season. The deal would then come with a mandatory purchase clause for next summer.

90min adds that it remains to be seen whether Chelsea would be prepared to listen to such an offer.

Obviously, the good news for Newcastle is that Chelsea have been open to a loan deal previously. And they are happy to let him go with Hall well down the pecking order under Mauricio Pochettino.

That would suggest that they could be open to the terms Newcastle would prefer – unless Chelsea have their own financial concerns and want to bring some money in this summer.

It would be a positive for the Magpies if they could strike a deal. He is an ‘amazing‘ talent with a very bright future.

And it does seem that there will be plenty of Chelsea fans who will find themselves disappointed and a little baffled if the club let him go.