Newcastle won’t be paying £35m to sign ‘fantastic’ Man Utd player in January

Scott McTominay is on fire at the moment for Manchester United.

He’s scored three goals in his last two league games for the Red Devils, and he’s been banging in the goals for Scotland as well.

The midfielder has been something of a fringe player at Old Trafford recently, and, as you may imagine, this run of form has sparked further conversations about his future.

Newcastle United have been linked as of late, but according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, that move to St James’ Park won’t be happening as Newcastle are unlikely to pay the reported £35m fee it would take to sign McTominay.

Newcastle won’t pay up for McTominay

Bailey shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“He doesn’t want to leave, he loves United, he’s a United boy. Yes, he’s been linked to Newcastle, but if he is to go United want good money for him, it’s over £30m, but Newcastle aren’t paying £30/35m for a player in January, we’re told it’s not going to happen. United are not letting McTominay out on loan,” Bailey said.

McTominay would be worth it

We can understand that FFP is an issue for Newcastle, but we can’t help but think that the £35m fee needed to sign McTominay would be worth it.

The Magpies need a midfielder as Sandro Tonali is seemingly set for a spell out of the game, and McTominay is in incredible form right now.

He’s playing the best football of his career, and this is exactly the type of player who would thrive in the St James’ Park atmosphere and under Eddie Howe’s coaching.

McTominay is a ‘fantastic’ player, and, in our view, he would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle.

Newcastle’s best bet may be to cough up the cash and get this deal done.