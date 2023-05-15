Newcastle want 'incredible' playmaker with £61m release clause











Newcastle United have identified Dominik Szoboszlai as a potential transfer target according to the latest reports.

Sky Sports Germany report that the attacking midfielder is now an ‘internal transfer target’ for Newcastle. They have scouted the 22-year-old multiple times, including most recently when RB Leipzig played Werder Bremen.

He is ‘on the list’ and the same report states that Szoboszlai has a release clause of £61 million. With the Magpies battling near the top of the league, they will need to sign some more quality so that they can compete in Europe next season.

It is no doubt a very exciting time for everyone associated with the club. It seems crazy that they were only battling relegation a couple of seasons ago.

Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

Newcastle want Szoboszlai

The “incredible talent” is shining for Leipzig in Germany. Despite only being 22, he is a key player as he has made 88 appearances for the club. The attacking midfielder has scored 18 times and picked up 22 assists.

If Newcastle were able to sign this type of player, it would really show their intent to make sure that challenging for the top four is not just a one season wonder.

They have very wealthy owners, so this big release clause should not be an issue in the slightest. If they manage to qualify for the Champions League, they should be able to attract big stars like Szoboszlai.

It looks likely that they will be able to complete this remarkable achievement and no doubt Eddie Howe will be nominated for manager of the season.

Photo by Oliver Hardt/Getty Images

Show all