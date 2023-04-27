Newcastle want 'excellent' Chelsea player - but he may head elsewhere











Newcastle United are one of a host of Premier League sides interested in signing Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea, but the midfielder could prioritise the chance to move to AC Milan.

That is according to a report from 90min, who suggest that Chelsea may look to let the 27-year-old leave this summer. His contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of next season.

If he is not going to sign a new deal, the Blues will consider offers. And it would appear that he could indeed attract a number of offers.

Newcastle eyeing Loftus-Cheek

According to 90min, Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leicester all want Ruben Loftus-Cheek. However, they may all be set for disappointment.

Loftus-Cheek is also attracting attention from a number of Italian sides. Lazio, Napoli and Milan are keen. And it is claimed that Fikayo Tomori has been raving about the midfielder to the Rossoneri hierarchy.

90min adds that he could prioritise a move to San Siro over a switch to a Premier League rival.

Serie A has provided the stage for a number of Premier League players to move on and relaunch their careers in recent years. Both Tomori and Tammy Abraham have largely thrived in the country.

And Loftus-Cheek may be keen to follow suit having never quite been able to live up to expectations after years at Chelsea.

But turning down Newcastle may not be easy. Eddie Howe’s side are clearly going places. They may even quality for the Champions League next year.

Loftus-Cheek will be wary of going somewhere else where he doesn’t play regularly. But the interest in him tells its own story. He is an ‘excellent‘ player with a lot of quality and versatility.

Much may come down to who is prepared to make Chelsea a significant bid.