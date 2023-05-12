Newcastle want £50m star who's one of the 'world's best midfielders' - journalist











Newcastle United are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield ranks this summer.

The Magpies are three points clear of fifth-placed Liverpool in the Premier League table.

In addition, Newcastle have a game in hand on the Reds, so Champions League qualification is on the cards.

Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

At present, the Magpies are light in midfield, so that’ll be a key area for Eddie Howe to strengthen.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has spoken about a potential “mini merry-go-round” with midfielders this summer.

Several leading Premier League clubs are all reportedly in pursuit of new players in the middle of the park.

Delaney, writing in his weekly newsletter, noted how Declan Rice is “the big available target”.

Newcastle are one of the clubs going for him, wrote the journalist.

However, should the Magpies miss out on him, then Manchester United’s Scott McTominay is likely “next” in line.

“There could be a mini merry-go-round with midfielders in this window,” wrote Delaney.

“That is, a smaller version of what will happen with forwards.

“Declan Rice is the big available target, with West Ham United insisting on over £100million.

“Many in football, however, feel they would accept £90million.

“Newcastle are one of the clubs going for him, although some of that is dependent on Champions League qualification.

“If Rice goes elsewhere or stays, mind, Scott McTominay is expected to be the next option in line.

“Manchester United want to start offloading players to build a squad more conductive to what Erik ten Hag wants.”

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Our view

Newcastle are well-placed to make a move for Rice, given their financial muscle and likely top-four finish.

However, Arsenal appear to be the frontrunners for the West Ham captain, based on recent speculation.

With that in mind, McTominay would be a good shout for the Magpies.

In April, The Sunday Mirror (9/4; page 78) claimed Newcastle are the likely destination for the 26-year-old.

The report also claimed that McTominay wants to leave Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Daily Star recently reported that Manchester United want £50million for their player.

McTominay has plenty of experience at the highest level for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

He has made 205 appearances for the Red Devils and has also won 38 caps for Scotland.

Last year, Diego Simeone labelled him one of the “best midfielders in the world” alongside Paul Pogba.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks, but it does seem as though Newcastle are big fans of the Scot.