Newcastle United have a huge summer ahead of them as the transfer window draws ever closer.

The Magpies are still in contention for a top-four finish, which would give them huge pull in the summer window.

Plenty of exciting names have been linked with a Newcastle move, including Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom.

A month ago, Ekstrabladet claimed the Magpies are one of several clubs eyeing the Denmark international.

Now, Rudy Galetti has corroborated this report on GiveMeSport, saying Newcastle still have him in their sights.

The Italian journalist also feels Lindstrom has a decent chance of making a move this summer.

“Newcastle still have in their sights Jesper Lindstrom,” said Galetti.

“The Magpies want to strengthen their squad in attack for next season, in which in all likelihood, they will be playing in the Champions League.

“Lindstrom, who has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt expiring in 2027, could leave the Bundesliga as early as the summer to land in England.”

Arsenal and Tottenham have also been reportedly eyeing the 23-year-old attacking talent.

Fabrizio Romano has previously reported that Frankfurt want €40million (around £35million) for Lindstrom’s signature.

‘Drifting between the lines’

Lindstrom impressed in his maiden Bundesliga season following his move from Brondby in 2021.

Indeed, the 23-year-old won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Year award last year.

Lindstrom made 39 appearances in all competitions for Eintracht last term, registering five goals and nine assists.

This term, he has made 35 competitive club appearances, registering nine goals and four assists.

Lindstrom is versatile, able to play on either wing as well as through the middle.

The official Bundesliga website has compared him to Germany international Julian Draxler.

The Benfica loanee ‘takes up very similar attacking positions to Lindstrom.

“Drifting between the lines and making it exceedingly difficult for opposition defenders to keep tabs on his movement.’

Lindstrom described his game as follows: “In general I like to play up front but can also play on the wings.

“I’ve got a strong shot on me from distance and I like to link up play in the penalty area.”

There have also been comparisons to Jack Grealish, and he has even been deemed a ‘Thomas Muller regen’.