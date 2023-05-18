Newcastle want £150k-a-week star once deemed Serie A's 'best midfielder' - report











Newcastle United are looking to strengthen their squad for next season and this has led their attentions to Adrien Rabiot, according to reports.

Calciomercato report that Newcastle have set their sights on the French star, who is attracting a lot of interest. Fellow Premier League side Manchester United are also keen.

Rabiot is available on a free transfer this summer, and now Newcastle are able to put in an offer that would match his £150,000-a-week wages.

Newcastle want Adrien Rabiot

With Newcastle possibly qualifying for the top four, it is a huge summer for the club. They may not have expected to be in such a strong situation in the summer window.

If they can qualify for the Champions League it will give them a lot of pulling power when it comes to signing players for next season.

This, combined with their sheer amount of wealth, makes Newcastle a scary proposition in terms of the opposition. It will be exciting to see what they do this summer.

Rabiot would be a very exciting signing.

The 28-year-old has won 13 trophies throughout his career. He would be a great experienced head for this Newcastle side who are reaching new heights.

The 2018 World Cup winner and 2022 World Cup finalist has been previously described as the ‘league’s best midfielder‘ in Serie A.

Rabiot may well see this as a great opportunity to become a big signing at an up-and-coming Premier League giant.

The move seems perfect for both sides. Let’s see how things go in the coming weeks and months.

One thing’s for sure. Newcastle fans should be expecting a very exciting transfer window, especially if they seal top-four.

