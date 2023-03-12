Newcastle vs Wolves: Alan Shearer lauds 'terrific' Kieran Trippier assist











Alan Shearer has praised Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier for providing a ‘terrific’ assist against Wolves today.

Newcastle picked up an important three points with a 2-1 win over Julen Lopetegui’s men at St James’ Park.

The Magpies were exceptional in the second-half and could have headed into the break with more than just the one goal.

Alexander Isak bagged the opener for Howe’s men as he guided a brilliant header past Jose Sa.

But it was Trippier’s delivery that left Shearer impressed, while he also praised Isak for a brilliant finish.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Shearer praises Trippier after ‘terrific’ assist

Speaking to the Premier League’s official website, Shearer heaped praise on Trippier and Isak for Newcastle’s opener.

“This to me looks an ideal crossing game, in every opportunity Newcastle should look to get balls into the box. They’ve got bodies in there, Isak’s in there, they should be doing better,” the Newcastle legend said.

“But then what a terrific ball from Kieran Trippier from the free-kick, and it’s a fantastic guided header by Isak. But I think more balls should be going into the box because Wolves look vulnerable in the air.”

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Trippier put in yet another excellent performance, despite his unfortunate part in Wolves’ leveller.

The 32-year-old slipped at the worst possible time as he attempted to clear the ball, giving Hwang Hee-Chan the chance to level the game.

Fortunately for the £12 million man, Miguel Almiron came off the bench to produce a brilliant finish and secure all three points for Howe’s men.

Trippier has been exceptional for Newcastle and he’s arguably been their most consistent performer over the course of the season.

His crossing has been a real weapon for Howe’s side all season and it once again proved to be effective today.

Newcastle are now firmly in the hunt for a top-four finish once again, after a difficult few weeks in terms of results.

