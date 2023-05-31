Newcastle 'very close' to signing one of the best young midfielders in the world - report











Newcastle United are reportedly “very close” to securing the signing of Gabri Veiga.

This is according to Marca, who say the Magpies are the “best-placed” club to land the Celta Vigo ace.

Newcastle have enjoyed an amazing season beyond their expectations, finishing fourth in the Premier League table.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

With Champions League football now on the horizon, the Magpies will need more quality and quantity in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Veiga has emerged as one of the standout young talents in Europe after making waves for Celta this term.

The likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with the 21-year-old’s signature in recent months.

However, Marca – as transcribed by Sport Witness – seem confident that Newcastle will triumph in the Veiga race.

The Spanish outlet points out how the Magpies’ financial muscle has increased massively since the PIF takeover.

It’s claimed there’s then a big and direct ‘bet’ on Veiga’s signing, with Newcastle having ‘bid’ for him already.

The midfielder ‘may soon become a new player of the team from the north of England’, speculated the report.

Interestingly, Marca’s report claims Veiga’s release clause stands at €30million.

As per Sport Witness, other reports have suggested his release clause is actually €40million.

Nonetheless, Marca seem particularly confident of Newcastle landing Veiga.

This is speculation that Toon fans will no doubt welcome.

Our view

Veiga has been one of La Liga’s great emerging talents this season.

He has registered nine goals and four assists from 35 outings in the Spanish top flight.

Veiga’s efforts saw ESPN recently name him in their list of their 39 best footballers aged 21 or under.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Newcastle are very much one of the best football clubs to join at this moment in time.

The Magpies boast considerable financial muscle, are in the Champions League, and have a bright future ahead of them.

In addition, Newcastle have a great stadium, fanbase, board, coaching setup, and dressing room.

No doubt there will be plenty of top players linked with a switch to St James’ Park in the coming months.