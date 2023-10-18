Bruno Fernandes helped Portugal secure a narrow win against Slovakia last week but Newcastle stopper Martin Dubravka gave his nation every chance – and the Manchester United man has praised Dubravka.

Dubravka of course, spent the first half of last season on loan at Manchester United after falling down the pecking order on Tyneside – behind Nick Pope. He remains a Toon player, playing back-up to Pope.

He remains first choice for his country, taking his tally of caps to 40 during the October break. He won his 39th against Portugal on Friday, as Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace and Goncalo Ramos got one.

But Portugal only secured a narrow win, winning 3-2 in the end. Dubravka was solid between the sticks, denying the likes of Ronaldo and Fernandes on numerous occasions. He posted a video on Instagram.

Newcastle man Dubravka praised by Man United’s Fernandes

It is a good sign for Newcastle that Dubravka – who has not played a single minute for Eddie Howe’s men this season – can come in without minutes and produce a display as he did on Friday against Portugal.

If Pope does become unavailable for whatever reason at some point this season, then having Dubravka between the sticks will still be somewhat reliable for Howe. Experience personified, from the £4m man.

Not only did he catch the eye of Slovakia fans and onlooking Newcastle supporters, but he also earned the adulation of Fernandes – who lasted the entire 90 minutes. He replied to Dubravka’s Instagram post.