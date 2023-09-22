Newcastle United now considering signing £12m Championship player

Newcastle United had another good summer in the transfer market and are now already looking at what they can do in future windows.

The Mags managed to land the likes of Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento in the summer as they once again spent wisely on players to help them.

And according to TalkSPORT, Eddie Howe is now eyeing a move for Southampton midfielder, Carlos ‘Charly’ Alcaraz.

Newcastle keen on signing Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton

According to TalkSPORT, Newcastle are considering reprising their summer interest in Alcaraz, who has found himself out of the team lately.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Russell Martin is intent on playing a certain style of football but at the moment, results are not coming with that style and Alcaraz is one of the players not getting his chance.

It’s claimed Newcastle will be aware of him not playing and after being keen on him in the summer, would consider reigniting that bid.

Still only 20, Alcaraz cost Southampton £12m and looked lively in some of his Premier League appearances last season.

One for Howe to work with

Eddie Howe has had success with a few South American players at Newcastle already and it would be another challenge for him with Charly Alcaraz.

The Argentinian youngster certainly looks like he has all the tools to be a top midfield player at the highest level and it’s odd he’s not getting many minutes with the Saints right now.

Newcastle, then, might be wise to a take a punt here and bring in yet another young Southampton player to develop.