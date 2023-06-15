Newcastle United are now looking at signing ‘Serie A’s best left-back’ this summer

Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Inter Milan full-back Federico Dimarco as they bid to strengthen Eddie Howe’s defensive options.

The Magpies look set for a busy summer transfer window as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.

Newcastle have already been linked with some high-profile names, including the likes of James Maddison and Nicolo Barella.

The Telegraph reported yesterday that Newcastle are attempting a £50 million swoop for Barella, with him and Maddison their main targets for the summer.

But it seems they are also eyeing a possible move for one of Barella’s teammates, Federico Dimarco.

Photo by sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Dimarco on Newcastle’s radar

The Daily Mail reports that Newcastle’s scouts have watched several Serie A games over the past few months.

It’s noted that Dimarco is one of the players on their radar, as well as AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali.

Dimarco has excelled for Inter this season and has become an automatic starter under Simone Inzaghi.

Inter lost Ivan Perisic on a free transfer last summer and snapped up Robin Gosens to replace him. Instead, it’s Dimarco who has nailed down the left wing-back spot and he played a key role in helping Inter reach the Champions League final this year.

The 25-year-old also put in an exceptional display in Istanbul, despite being on the losing side.

He’s been hailed as ‘Serie A’s best left-back’ as he’s racked up a total of 16 goal involvements in 50 appearances this season.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, Newcastle are on the lookout for another option at left-back as they bid to bring in competition for Dan Burn.

St James’ Park has been touted as a likely destination for Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, but Dimarco is an intriguing option for the Magpies.

There are doubts over his ability to play in a back-four as he operates in a wing-back role at the San Siro.

Nevertheless, Dimarco would certainly provide Howe with a more attack-minded full-back to compete with Burn should the club decide to firm up their interest in him.