Newcastle transfer news: Sky Sports shares Harrison Ashby update











Newcastle United have seen a bid for Harrison Ashby rejected by West Ham United, according to Sky Sports.

However, the Magpies and the Hammers are apparently still in talks over a potential move for the 21-year-old.

Newcastle have been looking for a young right-back this month as Kieran Trippier’s understudy.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Although the Magpies captain has signed a new deal, the club still wants to put plans in place for his successor.

Sky Sports reported that Newcastle’s bid ‘went in earlier in the window’.

And despite the Hammers rejecting it, ‘negotiations are ongoing between the clubs’.

In addition, West Ham are apparently ‘open to doing business, given Ashby is out of contract in the summer.’

Newcastle are reportedly also eyeing Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda, who is also on Arsenal’s radar.

Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle target Harrison Ashby – factfile

Ashby has come through the ranks at West Ham and is one of their most talented youngsters.

He has made seven appearances for their first team and is also a Scotland Under-21 international.

Meanwhile, in 41 appearances for their U21s, Ashby has netted three goals and provided 10 assists.

West Ham podcaster Sam Delaney has described him as ‘fearless’ and ‘like a giant’ on The Athletic’s U Irons podcast.

Former Hammers Under-21s coach Dmitri Halajko previously said Ashby is a ‘tremendous’ talent.

However, it looks as though his time at the London Stadium is coming to an end.

Ashby’s contract expires at the end of the season and he’s been struggling for game time.

The Mirror (30/11/22, p51) claimed last year that Ashby is ‘frustrated’ due to the lack of opportunities.

Ashby is a great shout for Newcastle. He’s talented, young, and has experience in English football.