Newcastle transfer news: Magpies frontrunners for Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher











Newcastle United are now frontrunners to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to the Evening Standard.

The Magpies were linked with the Blues gem and England international during the January transfer window.

The Telegraph reported that Newcastle were looking at a potential move for Gallagher.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Although nothing came of it, the Evening Standard now claims the Magpies are leading the race for the 22-year-old.

The London outlet believes Chelsea are planning a huge sale in the summer following January’s spending spree.

Gallagher is just one of many players the Blues are reportedly looking to offload at the end of the season.

The midfielder has ‘plenty of admirers’, according to the Evening Standard.

‘Newcastle are the front-runners to sign the England midfielder, especially if they qualify for the Champions League.’

However, the Magpies may face competition from Crystal Palace and Everton.

‘Quality finishing of a Frank Lampard’

Gallagher has likely slipped further down the Chelsea pecking order following the signing of Enzo Fernandez.

The 22-year-old has been struggling for regular starts as it is this term.

Although Gallagher has made 25 appearances, only 11 of those have been from the off.

Despite his lack of game time, the former Crystal Palace loanee reportedly rejected a £40m move to Everton in January.

If Newcastle get into the Champions League and move for Gallagher, his decision to hold fire will have been vindicated.

The Magpies could get themselves an exciting young talent with Premier League experience and a high ceiling.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

“Conor has this passion for the game when he is on the field like a Ray Parlour,” Patrick Vieira told Sky Sports in 2021.

“But I would say he has maybe the quality finishing of a Frank Lampard.

“It is a manager’s dream to have a player like Conor because when he is on the field, he will give everything.

“He is focused, concentrated and will always give his best. This is something that for me is really important.”

On Twitter, fans have also compared Gallagher to former Newcastle midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.